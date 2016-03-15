Conte: My commitment to Italy is total

Antonio Conte is focused on delivering European Championship glory for Italy, despite confirming on Tuesday he would be leaving his role as coach after the tournament.

Conte has opted to quit international management in favour of the day-to-day involvement of club football and is widely expected to join Chelsea to replace interim boss Guus Hiddink.

Before any possible move to Stamford Bridge, however, the 46-year-old is intent on guiding the Azzurri to a strong finish at the finals in France, which get under way in June.

He told his official Facebook page: "Right now, our concentration is addressed solely on the European Championship where we will try to make the most of our potential with hard work and sacrifice.

"Those who know me know that my commitment is total. Then I feel I must go back to coaching at a club where I have the opportunity to train every day.

"I would like to thank [FIGC] president Carlo Tavecchio for accompanying me on this wonderful adventure."

Conte has a fine record in club management, most prominently at Juventus, with whom he won three Serie A titles and two Supercoppa Italiana crowns in a three-year spell between 2011 and 2014.

And Tavecchio understands his desire to return to a more hands-on role.

"Conte wants the lure of the coaching field, training every day and this is understandable," he said.

"We will do our evaluation [regarding a successor] with calmness. Now is the time to take note of the decision of a person who has always worked with commitment, sacrifice and awareness of the image of the national team. I will always be grateful for that."