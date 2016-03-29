Conte remains calm despite heavy loss to Germany

Antonio Conte will evaluate his players after seeing Italy suffer a 4-1 friendly defeat against world champions Germany on Tuesday.

Substitute Stephan El Shaarawy scored a late consolation goal on an otherwise miserable night for the visitors in Munich.

After holding Spain to a 1-1 draw on Thursday, Italy conceded two goals in each half to lose to Germany for the first time since 1995.

To make matters even worse, defender Leonardo Bonucci was carried off on a stretcher in the second half after suffering a knee injury.

"I had said beforehand we needed these important tests to evaluate ourselves. We certainly met the best side, and that includes Spain last week," Conte told Rai Sport.

"We saw, we worked, the lads gave all they had to give and now we’ll evaluate the situation.

"I repeat, there was no need to act triumphant after Spain and we realise there is a gap to be bridged to the other team.

"Now we’ll wait for the season to end and try to pick the best players.

"To play with a high tempo and intensity, you need it in your legs. It was inevitable some would suffer the effects of Friday’s games and that too will be evaluated."