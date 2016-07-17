Conte speech played key role in Chelsea move, reveals Kante

New Chelsea signing N'Golo Kante revealed that a speech from Antonio Conte helped persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge, but thanked former club Leicester City and their manager Claudio Ranieri.

The France international midfielder left the Premier League champions for Chelsea on Saturday in a move that could reportedly reach a value of £32million.

After signing a five-year deal, Kante insisted he would never forget his time at Leicester, but said Conte's team were the most likely to match his personal ambitions.

The 25-year-old also reflected on a campaign which saw him make his France debut before going on to represent his nation as they reached the Euro 2016 final.

Kante wrote on Twitter: "The 2015-16 past season will remain as an important season for me as a football player.

"After a fantastic season, it ended with a final of Euro 2016 with the French national team. We lost, but we can be proud.

Conte: 'I want to say that Kante was a target, and for this reason I am very happy that the club have bought this player.' July 16, 2016

"Our team and the fervour of the French people have given us strength and I wanted to say THANK YOU ALL. Of course it has to be appreciated according to the attack that struck in Nice in July 14 and I have at this point a sincere thought for all the victims and their families.

"This season, I also discovered the Premier League championship with FC Leicester. I want to thank the leaders, my team-mates and Claudio Ranieri for this fantastic season that saw us winning the title of England. Their confidence and also the fans will forever remain in my memory. And I again thank you all.

"At the beginning of the 2016-17 new season, I chose to join Chelsea FC. It is a great club, which has just recruited a great coach and want to reach high ambitions I share.

"The club's project and the coach's speech have convinced me to join this new ambitious adventure.

"I am now waiting to see my new club and give everything for a successful summer… and season of course!!! We keep in touch!"