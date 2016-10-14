Conte unaffected by sacking rumours

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says there is no truth in reports he is facing the sack.

After opening the season with a run of three consecutive victories, Chelsea have picked up just four points from a possible 12 in their last four matches - including defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal - leading to speculation the former Italy coach could lose his job.

Betting was suspended on Conte getting the sack on Thursday, but the 47-year-old has laughed off suggestions he is on his way out.

"I am trying to find the man who put all the money on me getting sacked," Conte joked at a news conference.

"But it is difficult to talk about this situation. I am focused on my work and on trying to improve the team. I have a good communication with the club and there is nothing in this. I take it with a smile.

"We are working hard to change the situation of the past and of last season. We are trying to do something important for the present and for the future. We have to be focused on our target.

"There is always pressure, it's the same in England as in Italy. It's normal that you have to deal with it, the same goes for the players. You want to win and to do well. Pressure is part of the job."

Chelsea will be looking to make it two wins on the trot when they take on reigning champions Leicester on Saturday.