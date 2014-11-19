Conte wants change in Italy preparations

Italy are unbeaten in Conte's six-game tenure - sitting level on points with Group H leaders Croatia - and rounded off their 2014 fixtures with a narrow 1-0 friendly win over Albania on Tuesday.

A winner from debutant Stefano Okaka ensured victory at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, but Conte was critical of the amount of time he was able to spend with his players in preparation during his post-match television interviews.

The former Juventus boss had claimed the national team, was not being treated as a priority in the country but went on to suggest he was only now starting to realise the situation.

"I am asked to do great work and transform the Italy team. So give me the chance. Put me in the conditions to achieve that," Conte explained.

"We have to work to qualify for the Euros and then in that month create a solid side. In a day and a half we prepared against a fine Albania team that had beaten Portugal and drawn with France.

"I am not angry with anyone in particular. I just feel after three months in the job, our third get-together, I am starting to get a clear idea of the situation."

Italy are not back in action until March, when they face Bulgaria, and Conte added his frustration with the lack of appreciation for the national team.

"Everyone says we need to do this, that and the other for Italian football, then I turn round and I am alone," he added.

"When are we going to show some love for the 'Nazionale'? Instead everyone goes: 'Oh he can't play, he has to do this, he has to do that.'

"People ask the players to create a team with determination, organisation, unity and all in eight or nine days.

"And people actually sneer at those eight or nine days."