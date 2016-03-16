Conte would bring success to Chelsea, says Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has backed Antonio Conte to be a success in the Premier League should he become the next Chelsea manager.

Conte announced his intention to leave his role as Italy head coach after Euro 2016 on Tuesday, fuelling speculation he will move to Stamford Bridge next season.

Guus Hiddink replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December, but Chelsea remain on the hunt for the Portuguese's permanent successor.

And Allegri - who replaced Conte at Juventus in 2014 - believes his compatriot has what it takes to win trophies in England.

"Italian coaches are very good," Allegri told a media conference. "Apart from some exceptional figures like Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, we are among the best.

"I don't know if Conte will go to Chelsea. I'm sure he'll do well if he does."