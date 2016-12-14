Conte would love to sign Laxalt for Chelsea, says agent

Antonio Conte wants to bring Diego Laxalt to Chelsea, according to the Genoa player's agent.

Laxalt joined Inter in 2013 but was sent on loan to Bologna, Empoli and Genoa across three successive seasons, with the latter switch resulting in a permanent move.

The Uruguayan 23-year-old has been a consistent performer for Ivan Juric's side this term, appearing in all 15 of their Serie A matches.

However, Laxalt's representative, Vincenzo D'Ippolito, says he could be on the move again at the end of the season, with a transfer to Stamford Bridge potentially on the cards.

"Genoa believe in him, but they are always open to sell their players for the right offer," D'Ippolito told calciomercato.com.

"He's not going to leave in January, but the club will definitely listen to offers at the end of the season.

"There are many clubs that have been scouting him. Fiorentina have been watching him for a very long time, they also wanted to sign him last summer, but there are also requests from the Premier League.

"Conte had been scouting Laxalt when he was in Italy and he'd love to take Laxalt to Chelsea now."