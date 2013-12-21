Conte would welcome Italy opportunity

Former Italy international Conte has guided Juventus to back-to-back Scudettos and sees his side top Serie A by five points.

While Conte refused to set a timescale for managing Italy, he was clear it is a job that excites him.

"It would be a great challenge, because as a coach you have to do everything in a very short space of time," he told official club magazine Hurra Juventus.

"You often have only 10 days to put your mark on the squad and express your idea of football.

"A modern coach has to be a fine psychologist. He has a daily rapport with 27-28 players, the medical staff, the directors, the fans and the media. Each time it requires a different strategy.

"Above all I am interested in adopting the right tactic with my players. They are each different, as some need to be woken up harshly to provoke the right reaction, while others just need a kind word to ensure they don’t collapse definitively."

Juve's final game before the winter break takes place on Sunday as Conte's men travel to Atalanta.