Contrite Pardew escaped longer stadium ban

The Newcastle United manager was involved in a heated bust-up with the Hull City midfielder during his side's 4-1 win at the KC Stadium earlier this month.

Pardew was handed a three-match stadium ban, with a four-game touchline suspension thereafter and a £60,000 fine.

That was on top of a £100,000 fine issued by the club in the immediate aftermath of the incident, with the FA confirming on Wednesday that Pardew was facing a five-game stadium ban, but his remorseful attitude worked in his favour.

An FA statement outlining its reasoning for the punishment said: "In considering the sanction to be imposed, the commission considered initially a five-match stadium ban and a higher fine but, based on the mitigation presented together with the action taken by both the club and Mr Pardew, the regulatory commission came to the conclusion that the appropriate sanction was fair, reasonable and proportionate."

According to the FA, among the points in Pardew's favour were that although he felt he had not started the tussle, he had apologised and plans to take part in management courses provided by the League Managers Association.

The governing body were stern in their assessment of the incident, stating that Pardew's high-profile position means he should act appropriately.

"The commission considered the impact of this type of incident in football in general and could not escape from the fact that a vast number of people would have seen the incident on national and international television," the statement continued.

"Bluntly, Mr Pardew had little option but to admit the charge and to apologise accordingly.

"Mr Pardew is a high profile and very experienced manager, at a high profile and well respected club in a high profile league and where matches are watched worldwide.

"This is, on any view, a serious incident which has to be sanctioned accordingly but at the same time proportionately."