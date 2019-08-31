Cooper calm as Swans soar

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper is refusing to get carried away despite seeing his side beat Leeds and move two points clear at the top of the Championship.

Wayne Routledge came off the bench to score at the death and secure a dramatic 1-0 victory at Elland Road.

The Swans were forced to soak up plenty of pressure and ride their luck, but Routledge’s effort helped Cooper continue his unbeaten start to life at the Liberty Stadium.

However, despite sitting pretty at the summit, Cooper knows there is a long way to go.

“It is the perfect result, a clean sheet away from home and scoring one,” he said.

“It is a good return. I’m not going to be too reserved, but there are 40 games left.

“I feel like we have played 30 already! Of course, it is a good start, encouraging. A good tally so far, no doubt about that.

“But we need to keep going, keep working and get ready for the next game.

“Six games… it is too early for any mention. I’m not looking at it (the table), honestly.

“We are pleased with how we are doing, pleased with the progression of the team. We are growing.”

Former England youth coach Cooper has enjoyed a dream start to his tenure at Swansea after replacing Graham Potter in the summer.

The Welshman has now urged his side to maintain their standards after setting an impressive platform with 16 points from six league games.

“Every day is a benchmark for us, the way we train and the way we work,” said Cooper, who is hoping to keep hold of Andre Ayew and Borja Baston before the European transfer window shuts on Monday.

“The expectations from the staff and the players are high. We want to get the best out of every day.

“I am enjoying it, not just because we have picked up a few points. I love the football club. It is a football club I am proud to be part of.”

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa bemoaned his side’s failure to take their chances.

United totally dominated the game yet, like on numerous times last season during their unsuccessful promotion drive, their finishing let them down.

“The individual performance of the players was positive,” he said.

“Our players played a little under the level that they have. We had the ball constantly. We defended well.

“We created enough chances to deserve two or three goals. The chances that the opponent team had was in relation to the corners, and more from the second balls after the corners.

“We had a high possession of the ball. We attacked with calm. This is the analysis of the game.”