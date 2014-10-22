Copa Argentina Wrap: Rafaela reach last four

Following the theme of low-scoring affairs from the other quarter-finals, Federico Gonzalez's first-half strike was enough to decide the match at the Estadio Eva Peron de Junin.

A corner in the 17th minute led to the goal with Defensa y Justicia failing to clear Pol Fernandez's delivery and Gonzalez pounced, smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Just five goals were scored across the four quarter-finals with the other three matches being decided by penalty shoot-outs.

River Plate - the leaders of the Argentine Primera Division - were held to a scoreless draw at home by Rosario Central and the visitors triumphed 5-4 on penalties.

Bruno Urribarri missed from the spot with River's last penalty.

Argentinos Juniors will take on Rosario in the semi-finals after accounting for Estudiantes Caseros in a shoot-out.

The tie finished 1-1 after Juan Riquelme scored an 88th-minute penalty to equalise for Argentinos Juniors and the second-tier club defeated Estudiantes 5-4 in the shootout.

Huracan will play Atletico Rafaela in the other semi-final after they drew 1-1 at Estudiantes and advanced 3-2 on penalties.