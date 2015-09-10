Copa del Rey Review: Huesca send Ferrer's Mallorca out

Albert Ferrer's Mallorca were dumped out of the Copa del Rey at home by Segunda Division rivals Huesca on Thursday.

A pair of second-half goals saw Huesca triumph 2-0, with former Arsenal and Atletico Madrid midfielder Fran Merida wrapping up the visitors' victory in the battle of the second-tier strugglers at the Iberostar Estadi.

The hosts controlled the first half, but were unable to make their dominance count and went behind shortly after the interval when Jose Gaspar played through Tyronne del Pino – the Las Palmas loanee slotting home coolly into the bottom left-corner.

Huesca, third-tier champions last term but with just two points from three matches in the Segunda Division this season, doubled their advantage with just over 15 minutes remaining through Merida.

Mallorca - who have just one more point in the league this term - saw a shot cleared off the line late on, but Huesca held-firm to progress to the third-round.