Watch Barcelona vs Mallorca: Live streams, TV coverage as La Liga leaders look to stay ahead amid fixture complaints

Watch Barcelona vs Mallorca tonight as the La Liga leaders continue their charge for the title amid a relentless fixture list, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

After a stunning victory against Celta Vigo at the weekend, in which they recovered from 3-1 down in the second half and struck a winning penalty through Raphinha deep into stoppage time, Barcelona remain at the summit of La Liga. A similarly late winner from their arch-rivals Real Madrid against Athletic Bilbao means the gap between the giants of Spanish football is four points with six games remaining.

Barcelona face another tough outing tonight against Mallorca, who are pushing for European football themselves, currently sitting seventh in La Liga.

For Barcelona, it's the latest in a heavily congested fixture list that has stretched Hansi Flick's squad to its limits, but not to its detriment, with only one defeat this calendar year, and even that in the second leg of a Champions League tie they'd already put to bed.

Flick lashed out at the Spanish footballing powers this week, labelling the fixture scheduling a "joke", while Barcelona issued an official club statement to that effect. There's no let-up. Later this week, Barcelona will play Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, and next week it's onto the Champions League semi-final.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha are all still fit and purring and are set to figure tonight, so read on for all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Barcelona vs Mallorca in the UK

Barcelona vs Mallorca is available to watch through Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

The game will go out the Premier Sports Player streaming platform.

Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Watch Barcelona vs Mallorca in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Mallorca on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Mallorca in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Barcelona vs Mallorca on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Barcelona vs Mallorca in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Mallorca on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Mallorca for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Barcelona vs Mallorca for free on GXR on Sunday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca from anywhere

Out of the country when Barcelona vs Mallorca is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

