Copa del Rey Review: Zaragoza crash out

Real Zaragoza have crashed out of the Copa del Rey following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Llagostera at Estadio La Romareda on Thursday.

Former Barcelona B attacker Benja gifted Llagostera the lead after just 13 minutes of play, before Angel levelled the scoring for Zaragoza in the closing stages of the first half.

However, the away side would eventually progress to the fourth round as an Inaki Olaortua owngoal in the 90th minute put to end to Zaragoza's cup ambitions in painful fashion.

Elsewhere, Ponferradina saw off Lugo to book their ticket for the next round.

Neither side managed to find the net during regular time, but Yuri eventually fired Ponferradina to a narrow win on home soil with his 105th-minute goal.

Clubs participating in La Liga - including holders Barcelona - will gain entry in the round of 32.