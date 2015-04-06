Copa Libertadores: Atlas aiming to bounce back

Tomas Boy's Atlas were held to a 1-1 draw in the Clasico Tapatio by Guadalajara on Saturday, with Alfonso Gonzalez missing a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

It left Atlas with just one win in their past six matches in all competitions and Gonzalez was devastated to have let the club down from the spot.

"I have to apologize to the team, to the board, the fans, the coaching staff and turn the page. I hope we get a favourable outcome on Tuesday," the 20-year-old midfielder told Atlas' website.

The draw against local rivals Guadalajara left Atlas in eighth in Liga MX's standings, five points adrift of leaders Tijuana, while they trail Chile's Colo Colo by three points in Group One of the Libertadores.

But both Atlas and Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro could tie up Group One this week if they win in front of their home fans.

Atlas and Atletico Mineiro have three points from their opening three matches in the group stage, with Colo Colo and Colombia's Santa Fe in first and second respectively with six points each.

Ahead of Atlas' clash with Colo Colo, who beat the Mexicans 2-0 in Chile, striker Luis Caballero - their goal-scorer against Guadalajara - remained positive based on his team's performance on Saturay.

"We're a little hurt by the way in which we drew, we had several chances to win the game, we failed to convert them and I think we dominated a lot, we had the clearest chances but we only earned one point," he said.

Atletico Mineiro will also be looking to bounce back from a domestic disappointment after suffering a shock 2-0 loss to Boa in the Campeonato Mineiro on Sunday.

Mineiro triumphed 1-0 away to Santa Fe in their last Copa Libertadores fixture.

This week's Copa Libertadores action will begin on Tuesday in Chile and Paraguay with Palestino hosting Zamora and Racing Club visiting Guarani.

In Group Six, bottom club San Jose will entertain Juan Aurich, while leaders Tigres UANL face winless River Plate.

In other Wednesday fixtures, Huracan take on Club Universitario, Deportivo Tachira meet Sporting Cristal and Cruzeiro host Mineros de Guayana.

Estudiantes will welcome Atletico Nacional to Argentina on Thursday, while Barcelona visit Libertad and Wanderers face Boca Juniors.