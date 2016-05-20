Copa Libertadores Review: Atletico Nacional and Boca to meet in semis

Atletico Nacional overcame Rosario Central 3-1 in a heated finish on Thursday to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

Second-half substitute Orlando Berrio scored in the fifth minute of injury time to seal Nacional's spot in the final four as 3-2 winners on aggregate.

The quarter-final second-leg fixture in Colombia ended with four red cards shown in stoppage time, three of those to Rosario players - Esteban Burgos, Damian Musto and Giovani Lo Celso.

Leading 1-0 after the first leg, Argentina's Rosario extended their advantage early in the return clash thanks to Marco Ruben's ninth-minute penalty.

But it was one-way traffic from that point as Macnelly Torres equalised in first-half stoppage time, and Alejandro Guerra put Nacional 2-1 up on the night just five minutes after the break.

With Rosario throwing numbers forward, Berrio came off the bench and secured a third semi-final appearance for Nacional before he was sent off.

Awaiting 1989 winners Nacional in the semi-finals are six-time champions Boca Juniors.

The 10 men of Boca prevailed 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out against Uruguayan side Nacional thanks to Federico Carrizo's successful spot-kick.

Penalties were required after the quarter-final tie in Buenos Aires was deadlocked at 2-2 on aggregate following Thursday's 1-1 stalemate.

Coming off a 1-1 first-leg draw, Nacional drew first blood away from home via Daniel Diaz's own goal in the 21st minute.

Pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Boca were finally rewarded with 17 minutes remaining but it came at a cost.

Cristian Pavon levelled proceedings but the striker was shown a second yellow card for taking off his shirt as he celebrated the equaliser, though Boca went on to win after Nacional missed their final three spot-kicks.