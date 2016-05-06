Copa Libertadores Review: Boca, Rosario through to quarter-finals

Boca Juniors are through to the Copa Libertadores last eight courtesy of another stunning performance from Carlos Tevez.

The striker - recently recalled to Argentina's provisional Copa America squad - dazzled the Cerro Porteno defence at times as he helped his team to a 3-1 win.

The result sealed a 5-2 win on aggregate.

For all his good play, Tevez's goal came from the penalty spot after just four minutes when he converted following a Cerro Porteno foul in the box.

Tevez made no mistake, hammering his strike under the body of Antony Silva in the Cerro Porteno goal.

The Paraguayan outfit levelled the scores after 12 minutes, however, with Rodrigo Rojas finishing some lovely team play when he tucked away Luis Leal's cross.

With the scores 1-1 at half-time, it was up to Tevez to wield some more magic in the second half, as he found a sublime pass into Cristian Pavon that turned the whole Porteno defence.

Pavon made no mistake, as he drew Silva off his line and tucked the ball away into the far post.

Tevez was involved again for the third as he slipped in Frank Fabra behind the Porteno defence and he squared the ball to Pablo Perez for the easiest of finishes.

The Argentine giants will now take on Uruguay's Nacional in the quarter-finals, which get underway next week.

Elsewhere, Rosario Central ended Gremio's campaign with a superb performance in a 3-0 win.

Marco Ruben was key, scoring a brace with the first coming after just five minutes and the second from the penalty spot after 24 minutes.

Alejandro Donatti scored the third after 57 minutes to seal their progression to the quarter-finals, where they will face Atletico Nacional.