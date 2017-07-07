Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, San Lorenzo claim first-leg wins

There were away wins for Botafogo and San Lorenzo in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, while Lanus were denied in stoppage time.

Visitors Botafogo and San Lorenzo both recorded 1-0 wins at Nacional and Emelec respectively on Thursday.

Botafogo will take a lead back to Brazil thanks to Joao Paulo's goal at Estadio Gran Parque Central in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo.

Joao Paulo bundled the ball past Nacional goalkeeper Esteban Conde in the 38th minute – ending Botafogo's run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Argentina's San Lorenzo also hold a one-goal lead courtesy of Fernando Belluschi.

San Lorenzo travelled to Ecuador and left with a priceless away goal after Belluschi's curling free-kick found the back of the net in the 25th minute.

Lanus thought they were set to complete a trio of away victories in the opening leg of the last 16 until The Strongest's Diego Bejarano equalised in the 92nd minute.

Nicolas Pasquini had put Lanus ahead eight minutes before half-time in La Paz.