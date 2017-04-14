Copa Libertadores Review: Fabulous Fred scores four in Mineiro win

A stunning performance by Fred led Atletico Mineiro to a Copa Libertadores win, while River Plate stayed perfect on Thursday.

Fred, a former Brazil international, struck four times in the final 20 minutes to see Mineiro record a 5-2 win over Sport Boys in Group Six.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho had put hosts Mineiro ahead in the fifth minute with a header at the back post.

But the Bolivian visitors responded through a powerful Carlos Tenorio header and went 2-1 up in the 55th minute, when Alexis Messidoro headed in a Juan Zampiery cross.

However, from the 72nd minute, Fred took over.

He diverted a Rafael Carioca effort from range past goalkeeper Carlos Arias to draw Mineiro level before tapping in an Elias pass.

Fred completed his hat-trick in the 89th minute with a header and then added a fourth with a cracking finish from 20 yards.

Quatro vezes Fred! Artilheiro marcou quatro gols na vitória sobre o Sport Boys, por 5 a 2, pela Libertadores! Vamos, ! April 14, 2017

Mineiro moved onto four points in Group Six, level with Godoy Cruz and three clear of both Libertad and Sport Boys.

River Plate remain in control of Group Three after a 4-2 victory at home to Melgar.

Sebastian Driussi scored a brace for the Argentine giants, who led 3-2 at the break before seeing out their win.

Emanuel Herrera netted twice for the visitors.

River are on six points and three ahead of Emelec, who beat Medellin 1-0, and Melgar.

Botafogo made it two from two in Group One courtesy of a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Atletico Nacional.