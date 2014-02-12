Coppa Italia final could be moved to midweek

The showpiece match had been pencilled in for Saturday May 3, but with Fiorentina and Napoli still involved, organisers have come up with a contingency plan should either reach the last four of the continental competition.

Fiorentina, who meet Esbjerg in the Europa League last 32, booked their place in the final with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Udinese, while Napoli - set to meet Swansea City - will try to overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit in their semi-final second-leg clash on Wednesday.

"We have two dates set up at the moment," Lega Calcio director Marco Brunelli said. "It's going to be either Saturday 3 or May 7.

"Everything will depend though on how our teams get on in the Europa League.

"If one of the two teams in the Coppa Final make the semi-finals of the Europa League, then we would have to move it to the Wednesday, because the last four of the European competition takes place on May 1.

"Our priority is to play the Coppa Final on Saturday, mainly for the prestige of the competition.

"But if one or both of the teams make the Europa League semis, then that would just not be possible."