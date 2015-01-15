Coppa Italia: Juventus 6 Verona 1

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as Juventus kept their hopes of a treble intact by cruising into the last eight of the Coppa Italia with a 6-1 win over Verona on Thursday.

After coming through a stern test in a 3-1 Serie A win at Napoli last Sunday, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri opted to rest a number of his star players.

Arturo Vidal, Andrea Pirlo and Carlos Tevez were all left out of the squad, but their absence made little difference in a scintillating Juve display in Turin to set up a quarter-final clash with Parma.

Giovinco opened the scoring with a sixth-minute free-kick and effectively sealed Juve's route through into the next round shortly before half-time with a close-range second that followed a superb solo effort from Roberto Pereyra.

Paul Pogba then made it 4-0 eight minutes after the interval as the France midfielder netted for the second game running.

Nene pulled one back for Verona four minutes later, only for Alvaro Morata's 63rd-minute spot-kick and a stunning late sixth from substitute Kingsley Coman to cap off the rout just three days before the league meeting between the two at the same stadium.

Gustavo Campanharo wasted a glorious early chance for Verona in the second minute as he shot well wide from close range and the visitors were quickly punished by Giovinco.

The forward found the roof of the net with a curling free-kick that Verona goalkeeper Rafael was unable to keep out despite getting a strong hand to the shot.

Juve pressed to try to put the tie beyond doubt and, after Morata had been denied by Rafael, deservedly doubled their lead through a piece of brilliance from Pereyra in the 21st minute.

Pereyra showcased his electric pace as he broke down the right before cleverly poking the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Marco Storari was finally forced into action at the other end as he tipped a Nico Lopez effort over before Juve were dealt a blow when Angelo Ogbonna limped off.

The centre-back, who had earlier been the victim of a rash challenge from Nene, was replaced by Giorgio Chiellini in the 39th minute.

Despite looking far from solid at the back, Juve were always in command and Giovinco made the game safe in first-half stoppage time.

Giovinco was presented with the simple task of slotting home Stephan Lichtsteiner's pull back from point-blank range after the Swiss - fresh from extending his contract on Tuesday - had linked up well with Pereyra.

Lopez served as Verona's only real attacking threat and forced Storari to palm his swerving effort over seven minutes after the restart.

Juve immediately went down the other end and scored, though, Pogba tucking the ball home from two yards out at the second attempt after Simone Pepe's right-wing cross had deflected off Rafael Marquez.

Marquez almost instantly atoned for his defensive error by flicking a near-post corner into the path of Nene to prod into an unguarded net.

That goal was nothing more than a footnote in a devastating Juve performance, however, with Morata making it 5-1 from 12 yards.

Mexican Marquez was at fault again as he upended Giovinco, allowing the former Real Madrid man to beat Rafael low down to his right with a coolly taken penalty.

And there was still time for Juve to add another as Coman cut in from the left and powered an unstoppable shot into the top-left corner.