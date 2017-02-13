Corby Town player celebrates goal with in-game pint

Main photo snapped by Alison Bagley.

"After the goal was scored we all went off to celebrate with Ben, but a fan had spilled his pint, and another had thrown his pint up in the air," Lee told BBC Sport.

"Everyone was celebrating, everyone was drenched, but I didn't want the spilled pint to go to waste so I just thought I'd have a cheeky sip.

"I got busted, caught out by the photographer. Everyone within the five-metre radius thought it was funny. I thought I was just going to get a kick out of making those guys laugh, and now it's gone viral."

Lee also admitted to getting heartburn with 15 minutes left thanks to his antics in the 1-0 win over Mickleover Sports. Cheers!

What a photo this is! @corbytownfc enjoying a well earned drink - super shot @AlisonBagley1! pic.twitter.com/ePCm8bNzlw

— Pitchero Non League (@PHNonLeague) February 11, 2017

