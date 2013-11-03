Corinthians: Pato could join Arsenal or Spurs

Pato joined the 2012 Copa Libertadores champions from Milan in January for a reported fee of £12.8 million and has scored 16 goals in 51 appearances since returning to his home country.



The Brazil international signed for Milan as a highly rated teenager after coming through the ranks at Porto Alegre-based club Internacional but, after impressing in his first three-and-a-half years, then fell out of favour as injuries took their toll.

The 24-year-old claimed Tottenham were interested in his services during the Premier League's close-season, but despite opting to stay then, De Andrade revealed the club would be willing to sell for the right price in January.



De Andrade told Radio Bandeirantes: "Given his value, I think it would be difficult for him to move to another Brazilian club.



"If the two clubs (Arsenal and Tottenham) are interested in Pato we would not rule out selling him during the winter (January) transfer market."