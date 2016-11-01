Corinthians taking action after report World Cup stadium could collapse

Corinthians have offered assurances they are taking action following a report their stadium, a host venue for the 2014 World Cup, could be set to subside.

The Arena Corinthians, located in the Itaquera neighbourhood of Sao Paulo, was built for the FIFA competition and hosted the opening game between Brazil and Croatia.

However, a report in Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo claims a water leak in the underground car park could spark a landslide that may result in the collapse of the stadium.

The reigning Brazilian champions have confirmed they are in talks with the stadiums constructors, Odebrecht, about the report.

An official Corinthians statement read: "From the early hours, Arena Corinthians and Corinthians are in contact with Odebrecht, responsible for the works of the stadium, to check the information published on Tuesday in the Folha de Sao Paulo.

"A maintenance team works daily and thoroughly checks the conditions so that the fans are in complete safety and, to date, there is no information coming from Odebrecht about any risk of slippage.

"The Arena and the club reaffirm the entire construction of the stadium is undergoing an external audit, as is public knowledge."