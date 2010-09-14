Corluka: Spurs confident of beating Bremen

“The players are feeling very good before this game," Corluka said on the club's official website.

"It's something new for us and something every player dreams of, playing in the Champions League.

"These are the games that show you can play against the best teams in Europe. We're very happy to be in the Champions League and very confident about this game.”

Spurs will be walking out onto the European stage for the first time since 1962 and they will be sure to savour the big night after coming a long way to make it there.

Their final hurdle was a play-off tie against Young Boys of Switzerland last month, when Spurs were given a huge scare before coming back to prevail 6-3 on aggregate.

Manager Harry Redknapp revealed that his side have done their homework when it comes to Tuesday’s opponents, who recently held Bayarn Munich to a goalless draw.

“We've watched every game they've played since the Champions League draw,” said Redknapp.

"They played very well at Bayern Munich and picked up a fantastic 0-0 draw there. It's a long time since a team stopped Bayern Munich scoring at home. We know all about them."

Redknapp's men will learn over the next few months whether they can succeed or at least compete at this level, having been pitted in a pool that will test their continental credentials.

