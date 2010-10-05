Costa crocked for Arsenal showdown

"The injury is expected to keep the player out of action for two weeks," Shakhtar said on their website.

The 20-year-old Brazil international injured his thigh muscle in Sunday's 2-0 league win over arch-rivals Dynamo Kiev.

Costa, who scored in Shakhtar's 3-0 win over Portugal's Braga in last week's Champions League match, will miss the top-of-the-table Group H clash against Arsenal in London on October 19.

Costa will also miss Brazil's friendlies against Iran and Ukraine over the next week.