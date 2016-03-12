Costa denies biting Barry

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has denied that he bit Gareth Barry during the FA Cup defeat to Everton.

The Spain international was sent off for a second yellow card in the closing stages of Saturday's 2-0 quarter-final loss at Goodison Park after reacting angrily to a challenge from Barry.

Costa was seen pushing his face into the midfielder's neck, prompting suggestions he tried to bite the former Manchester City man.

Chelsea have now stated that Costa apologised for getting sent off, but insist the striker made it clear the biting claims are baseless.

The club posted via their official Twitter account: "A club spokesman said: 'Diego spoke to club officials after the game and expressed regret over his reaction to the challenge from Gareth Barry that led to his red card, but Diego was also very clear that he did not bite him at any point during that altercation."

Romelu Lukaku scored twice against his old club to send Roberto Martinez's side through to the semi-finals.