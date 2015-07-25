Costa hoping to link up with Falcao

Radamel Falcao is excited by the prospect of being reunited with Diego Costa at Chelsea and believes their playing styles complement one another.

Colombia international Falcao completed a season-long loan to the Premier League champions from Monaco earlier this month.

Falcao will once be a team-mate of Spain international Costa, having previously played together at Atletico Madrid.

With manager Jose Mourinho normally employing just one striker in his starting line-up, it is likely the duo will be fighting it out for a starting berth at Stamford Bridge.

But Falcao believes the pair can be effective as a partnership.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, he said: "He is crazy! And happy. I know him from Atletico and we enjoyed very good times. We shared very good moments and he is a great guy.

"Among funny moments there, I remember from the cold pool he sent the water over the players - every time.

"We are used to playing together, and the 2012-13 year was very good for Atletico when we scored a lot of goals. We are different kinds of strikers and we complement each other."

Mourinho opted to make a move for Falcao despite the fact that he only managed four league goals during an unhappy loan spell at Manchester United last season.

Falcao is now keen to repay the faith shown in him by the Portuguese, adding: "He sent some messages to support me and he said that he believes in me and has faith in me.

"For that reason I am very grateful to him and I want to give 100 per cent for the team and for him."