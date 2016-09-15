Costa: I show my feelings because losing upsets me

Chelsea striker Diego Costa says he hates to lose and admits he finds it hard to contain his emotions on the pitch if things do not go his way.

The forward – booked three times in the Blues' first four Premier League games - has often been criticised for his attitude on the pitch, but he feels his occasionally petulant behaviour is all down to his desire to win.

"When we go to the pitch, we want to win, that's all we want to do. And when the game finishes, if you win, you go home happy," Costa told the official Chelsea magazine.

"If I lose a game, it's a different frame of mind when I finish the match. I go home and I feel upset. So you always have to know that you are going to leave everything on the pitch, every drop of sweat, to help the team win the game.

"I don't like losing, I don't like to be in a losing position and I show this a lot. I demonstrate on the pitch.

"I believe my colleagues feel the same about losing, but everyone shows it differently on the pitch and I show a lot of spirit in not wanting to lose a game. We always have to show our character on the pitch, and I show my feelings."