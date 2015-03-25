Costa: I 'take a beating' from defenders

The Spain international has enjoyed a prolific debut season in England since moving from Atletico Madrid, with his lethal touch and physical approach helping him to a tally of 20 goals in all competitions.

While his aggression has landed him in trouble on occasions - notably when a stamp on Liverpool's Emre Can earned him a three-match ban - Costa feels he is becoming calmer.

"I take a beating constantly, just like in Spain. But I'm not complaining," he told Marca, after a hamstring injury forced him out of Spain's squad for clashes with Ukraine and Netherlands.

"They go in hard, but also you don't get the free-kicks you do in Spain. Sometimes defenders try to target me and put me off my game but my self-control is getting better and I just try to do my thing.

"I don't think [the Premier League] is overrated. It's a tough league with some great teams in it. The smaller sides can beat you."

Chelsea are on course to win the Premier League, but were recently knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the last 16 stage by French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

"Maybe the Christmas exertions have taken their toll; we played three matches in seven days. It's no excuse though," said Costa.

"I'm sure next season we'll go further in the Champions League."

Costa also discussed the similiarities between manager Jose Mourinho and his former coach at Atletico, Diego Simeone.

"They're similar in many respects. They have the same vision and the same hunger to win," he added.

"Mou has been winning things for many years now and has a wealth of experience. The same goes for Simeone.

"They both have the same ambition and a similar way of looking at matches."