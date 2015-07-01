Costa not Ribery cover - Bayern director Sammer

Bayern Munich director Matthias Sammer has slammed the suggestion Douglas Costa is a Franck Ribery replacement as "disrespectful".

Costa completed a move to Bayern on Wednesday, joining on a five-year deal from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 24-year-old will bolster the attacking options of the German champions, but Sammer dismissed the notion Costa had been brought in to cover for former France international Ribery, 32.

"Very versatile, maybe not in defence but he can play multiple positions," Sammer said of Costa.

"In reference to Franck Ribery, who is injured now for a long time, I think it is very disrespectful.

"He is injured, cannot train with the team but is still a player of Bayern Munich.

"We will wait for him, he has our full support and we hope that he will come back healthy as soon as possible.

"Douglas Costa is not his replacement.

"Of course, Costa can play on the right side, because he can attack the middle with his strong left foot but he can also play on the left side and in the middle.

"Altogether I see him as an offensive player, with a lot [of] flexibility."

Sammer also said Bayern "will wait and see" on the future of Bastian Schweinsteiger, who is yet to confirm he will stay at the Bundesliga powerhouse that he has called home since joining the youth team in 1998.