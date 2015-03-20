Costa returns for Spain as Vitolo earns call-up

Vicente del Bosque has welcomed back Diego Costa to Spain's squad after the Chelsea striker missed both matches for the former world champions in November.

Costa was at the centre of a club-versus-country row last year as he struggled to maintain his fitness under the demands of playing at both levels.

A hamstring injury saw him miss the matches with Belarus and Germany in late 2014, but the Premier League's top scorer has returned to face Ukraine and Netherlands.

Del Bosque has also made room for potential debutants Sergio Asenjo and Vitolo, while Mikel San Jose and Mario Suarez are back in contention.

There is no place for Rayo Vallecano's Alberto Bueno, though, as the forward is unable to dislodge Pedro from the squad, despite netting 15 La Liga goals this season.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal), Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), David de Gea (Manchester United)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Bayern Munich), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Pedro (Barcelona), Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao), David Silva (Manchester City), Mario Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Vitolo (Sevilla)

Forwards: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Alvaro Morata (Juventus),