Costa Rica 4 United States 0: Klinsmann's men crushed

United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann is set to come under increased pressure after his side were thrashed 4-0 by Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying.

For the first time ever, USA began the Hexagonal round of qualifying with two losses – having also gone down to Mexico last week.

Tuesday marked the nation's heaviest defeat in World Cup qualifying since 1957.

Joel Campbell scored a second-half brace, adding to efforts from Johan Venegas and Cristian Bolanos at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

Costa Rica's win kept them top of the group on six points, while USA are bottom and point-less.

Brad Guzan kept out a Bryan Ruiz bicycle kick in the 14th minute but the visitors fell behind just before half-time when Venegas headed in a Bolanos cross.

It got worse for USA in the 68th minute as Bolanos got past Timothy Chandler to double Costa Rica's lead.

Things got testy in the 71st minute after Jozy Altidore picked up a yellow card by running into Celso Borges, leading to a brief scuffle.

Minutes later Campbell, who came on for Venegas, made it a 3-0 Costa Rica advantage by beating John Brooks in a one-on-one and sliding his shot past Guzan.

He completed his double soon after, sending USA crashing to a heavy defeat to increase the pressure on Klinsmann.

USA return to action with a clash against Honduras in March next year, while Costa Rica will play in the Copa Centroamericana.