Costa Rica back Blatter to retain presidency

"On June 1, the Costa Rican football federation will give its support to Blatter. That is the decision reached by the executive committee and we believe in his work," said Eduardo Li, president of the country's football federation.

The 75-year-old Blatter, who faces a challenge from Qatar's Mohamed Bin Hammam for the leadership of football's world governing body, has been FIFA president since 1998.

Visiting Central America this week, Blatter said he had not made the trip to promote his re-election campaign.

However, he could not resist burnishing his credentials during a news conference in Costa Rica.

"It's the FIFA Congress that's going to vote and the national federations should say where we're going," he said. "Are we going together down a road that we know, or are we going down a road in which the pyramid might crumble?"