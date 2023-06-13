Costa Rica Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Preliminary squad announced

The Costa Rica Women's World Cup 2023 squad arrives in Australia and New Zealand for just their second tournament appearance, after making their debut in 2015.

Despite being rated the weakest team in the group eight years ago, Costa Rica shocked everyone by earning draws against both Spain and South Korea, with their elimination only confirmed on goal difference after Brazil had beaten them 1-0.

Fourth place at the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship signals signs of potential, too, but the cancellation of the Central American Games means it is difficult to decipher their true standing heading into Women's World Cup 2023.

Drawn in a group with Spain, Zambia and Japan, Costa Rica are inevitably outsiders to progress to the knockout stages. If their 2015 display is anything to go by, though, they could have a good chance of causing an upset - but that also relies on beating Zambia, which is easier said than done.

Indeed, only one win in their last 14 internationals doesn't represent the best form heading into the tournament. 1-1 draws against both Mexico and Colombia at the 2023 Women's Revelations Cup are encouraging, but a narrow 1-0 defeat to Nigeria is disappointing considering that is a game they would expect, or at least hope, to win.

Costa Rica are in World Cup Group C with Spain, Zambia and Japan, their first World Cup fixture is against Spain on July 21 and below is their 30-player provisional team, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Costa Rica Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Noelia Bermúdez (Deportivo La Coruña)

GK: Priscilla Tapia (Herediano)

GK: Daniela Solera (Sporting San José)

GK: Genesis Perez (UCF Knights)

DF: Gabriela Guillén (Þór/KA)

DF: Mariana Benavides (Herediano)

DF: Maria Paula Elizondo (Saprissa)

DF: Daniela Cruz (Atlas)

DF: Valeria del Campo (Monterrey)

DF: Emilie Valenciano (unattached)

DF: María Paula Porras (Sporting San José)

DF: Yesmi Rodriguez (Sporting)

DF: Fabiola Villalobos (Alajuelense)

DF: Maria Coto (Alajuelense)

MF: Lixy Rodríguez (León)

MF: Katherine Alvarado (Deportivo Saprissa)

MF: Raquel Rodríguez (Portland Thorns)

MF: Gloriana Villalobos (Deportivo Saprissa)

MF: Priscila Chinchilla (unattached)

MF: Mariela Campos (Herediano)

MF: Emily Flores (Sporting)

MF: Alexandra Pinell (Alajuelense)

MF: Sheika Scott (Alajuelense)

FW: Melissa Herrera (Bordeaux)

FW: Cristín Granados (Sporting San José)

FW: Yerling Ovares Sequeira (Sporting San José)

FW: Catalina Estrada (Deportivo Saprissa)

FW: Carolina Venegas (unattached)

FW: Sofia Varela (unattached)

FW: Maria Paula Salas (Monterrey)

Costa Rica manager

Amelia Valverde became the Costa Rica head coach in January 2015, after holding various roles in the national team since 2011. She worked as assistant coach of both the senior and U20 teams, before making the step up to the manager's position. Still only 36, Valverde oversaw Costa Rica's only ever prior appearance at the World Cup, in 2015.

Two draws, against Spain and South Korea, as well as a narrow loss to Brazil, saw the nation eliminated in the group stages.

When will the Costa Rica squad be announced?

Costa Rica will reveal their final World Cup squad on July 9.

How many players are Costa Rica allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

After only picking 21 players for her squad in April's matches against Poland and Scotland, Amelia Valverde will need to select another two for the World Cup. Some countries did request bigger squads but FIFA have insisted that only 23 players will be allowed.