Costa Rica Copa America 2024 squad: Gustavo Alfaro's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Costa Rica Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in the coming weeks, with the nation returning to the tournament after eight years away.

Their last appearance came in 2016, also played in the United States, with Costa Rica failing to even make it out of the group stages. They'll be hoping for a stronger showing this time around, but with Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay to overcome in Group D, that might be a tough ask.

Regardless, they beat Honduras in the playoffs 3-1 to reach Copa America 2024, and the squad still contains some experience and quality that could do the business this summer.

Keylor Navas' experience could prove key to their progression, though just one player in the most recent squad has double figure goals at international level, highlighting finding the net might be difficult.

Costa Rica's squad

Costa Rica Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies

GK: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint Germain)

GK: Kevin Chamorro (Saprissa)

GK: Patrick Sequeira (Ibiza)

DF: Francisco Calvo (Juárez)

DF: Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios)

DF: Joseph Mora (Saprissa)

DF: Julio Cascante (Austin)

DF: Yael López (Alajuelense)

DF: Alexis Gamboa (Alajuelense)

DF: Pablo Arboine (Saprissa)

DF: Fernán Faerron (Herediano)

DF: Gerald Taylor (Saprissa)

DF: Haxzel Quirós (Herediano)

MF: Joel Campbell (Alajuelense)

MF: Elías Aguilar (Herediano)

MF: Ariel Lassiter (CF Montréal)

MF: Orlando Galo (Herediano)

MF: Jefferson Brenes (Saprissa)

MF: Brandon Aguilera (Bristol Rovers)

MF: Álvaro Zamora (Aris Thessaloniki)

MF: Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United)

FW: Josimar Alcócer (Westerlo)

FW: Anthony Contreras (Pafos)

FW: Manfred Ugalde (Spartak Moscow)

FW: Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian)

FW: Warren Madrigal (Saprissa)

Costa Rica fixtures and results

September 8, Saudi Arabia 1–3 Costa Rica, St. James' Park, Newcastle, England

September 12, Costa Rica 1–4 United Arab Emirates, Ivan Laljak-Ivić Stadium, Zaprešić, Croatia

November 16, Costa Rica 0–3 Panama, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá, San José, Costa Rica

November 20, Panama 3–1 Costa Rica, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

February 2, Costa Rica 2–0 El Salvador, Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica

March 23, Costa Rica 3–1 Honduras, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, United States

March 26, Costa Rica 1–3 Argentina, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, United State

Costa Rica Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The Costa Rica Copa America 2024 squad numbers will be announced at a later date.

Costa Rica manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Costa Rica manager Gustavo Alfaro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gustavo Alfaro has managed the Costa Rica national team since 2023, following a three-year spell in charge of Ecuador - though they failed to qualify for World Cup 2022 during that time. The Argentine has won trophies in his native country with Boca Juniors and Arsenal, however, and will look to transfer that mentality into his new squad.

Chile's star player

Keylor Navas

Navas will need to be on top form (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Costa Rica Copa America squad an aging one, Navas is still fighting fit for his country. Now 37, the goalkeeper rarely plays for PSG anymore, providing him with more energy to play for Costa Rica. And he'll need all the energy he can get, with his saves essential for the nation to have any chance of progression.

Former Arsenal man Joel Campbell and ever-present Francisco Calvo are also still playing at a high level for Costa Rica.

