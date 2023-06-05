Women's World Cup 2023 groups: Who every country will face in Australia and New Zealand

There will be 32 countries taking part in eight World Cup 2023 groups in Australia and New Zealand this year.

In each of the eight groups of four, the top two will progress to the knockout rounds.

After nations were seeded and countries from the same continents separated, the following groups were drawn:

World Cup 2023 groups: Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea