Women's World Cup 2023 groups: Who every country will face in Australia and New Zealand
The Women's World Cup 2023 groups have been drawn – this is who each nation will face to reach the knockouts
There will be 32 countries taking part in eight World Cup 2023 groups in Australia and New Zealand this year.
In each of the eight groups of four, the top two will progress to the knockout rounds.
After nations were seeded and countries from the same continents separated, the following groups were drawn:
World Cup 2023 groups: Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Canada
Group C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan
Group D
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea
