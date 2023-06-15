Every Women's World Cup 2023 squad so far: All the teams previewed

The Women's World Cup 2023 squads are starting to be announced, with each of the 32 countries beginning to reveal which players they will be taking to Australia and New Zealand.

Each World Cup squad contains 23 players, but some countries will be announced expanded squads before confirming the final selections on July 9.

The World Cup 2023 fixtures will begin with the group stage on July 20, before the knockout rounds begin on August 5.

Every Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Argentina Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final team has been announced yet. Find all the latest on the Argentina Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Australia Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final team has been announced yet. Find all the latest on the Australia Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Brazil Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final team has been announced yet. Find all the latest on the Brazil Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Canada Women's World Cup Squad

Canada's preliminary squad of 24 players was announced in early June and can be found below. Find all the latest on the Canada Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

GK: Sabrina D’Angelo (Arsenal)

GK: Lysianne Proulx (Torrensee)

GK: Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave)

DF: Kdeisha Buchana (Chelsea)

DF: Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash)

DF: Vanessa Gilles (Lyon)

DF: Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Jayde Riviere (Manchester United)

DF: Jade Rose (Harvard Crimson)

DF: Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham)

MF: Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Famalicão)

MF: Simi Awujo (USC Trojans)

MF: Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

MF: Julia Grosso (Juventus)

MF: Quinn (OL Reign)

MF: Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash)

MF: Desiree Scott (Kansas City Current)

FW: Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign)

FW: Cloé Lacasse (Benfica)

FW: Clarissa Larisey (BK Häcken)

FW: Adriana Leon (Portland Thorns)

FW: Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash)

FW: Deanne Rose (Reading)

FW: Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

FW: Evelyn Viens (Kristianstads)

China Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final team has been announced yet. Find all the latest on the China Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Colombia Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Colombia Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Costa Rica Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Costa Rica Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Denmark Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Denmark Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

England Women's World Cup squad

England's World Cup squad has been confirmed by manager Sarina Wiegman.

Find all the latest on the England Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

GK: Mary Earps (Manchester United)

GK: Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

GK: Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa)

DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

DF: Millie Bright (Chelsea)

DF: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

DF: Jess Carter (Chelsea)

DF: Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

DF: Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

DF: Esme Morgan (Manchester City)

MF: Laura Coombs (Manchester City)

MF: Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa)

MF: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

MF: Ella Toone (Manchester United)

MF: Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

MF: Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

FW: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

FW: Beth England (Tottenham)

FW: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

FW: Lauren James (Chelsea)

FW: Chloe Kelly (Manchester City)

FW: Katie Robinson (Brighton)

FW: Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

France Women's World Cup squad

England's provisional World Cup squad has been confirmed by manager Sarina Wiegman.

Find all the latest on the England Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

GK: Mylène Chavas (Bordeaux)

GK: Solene Durand (Guingamp)

GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)

GK: Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Maëlle Lakrar (Montpellier)

DF: Wendie Renard (Lyon)

DF: Estelle Cascarino (Manchester United)

DF: Elisa de Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Selma Bacha (Lyon)

DF: Aissatou Tounkara (Manchester United)

MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Amandine Henry (Angel City)

MF: Amel Majri (Lyon)

MF: Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa)

MF: Oriane Jean-Francois (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Lea Le Garrec (Fleury)

FW: Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon)

FW: Clara Matéo (Paris FC)

FW: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham)

FW: Vicki Becho (Lyon)

FW: Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Naomie Feller (Real Madrid)

Germany Women's World Cup squad

The provisional Germany World Cup 2023 squad has been named, with boss Martina Voss-Tecklenberg needing to trim down the 28-player team to 23 before July 9.

Find all the latest on the Germany Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

GK: Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

GK: Ena Mahmutovic (Duisberg)

GK: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

GK: Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg)

DF: Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg)

DF: Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg)

DF: Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg)

DF: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Sjoeke Nüsken (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Carolin Simon (Bayern Munich)

MF: Paulina Krumbiegel (Hoffenheim)

DF: Sarai Linder (Hoffenheim)

MF: Sara Dabritz (Lyon)

MF: Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg)

MF: Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea)

MF: Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

MF: Lina Magull (Bayern Munich)

MF: Chantal Hagel (Hoffenheim)

MF: Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

FW: Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich)

FW: Jule Brand (Wolfsburg)

FW: Lea Schüller (Bayern Munich)

FW: Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

FW: Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Tabea Waßmuth (Wolfsburg)

FW: Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich)

FW: Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Haiti Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been confirmed yet. Find all the latest on the Haiti Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Italy Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Italy Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Jamaica Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Jamaica Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Japan Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final team has been announced yet. Find all the latest on the Japan Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

South Korea Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the South Korea Women's World Cup 2022 squad.

Morocco Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Morocco Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Netherlands Women's World Cup squad

Netherlands' provisional World Cup squad has been confirmed, with boss Andries Jonker needing to whittle down the 30-player team to 23 by July 9.

Find all the latest on the Netherlands Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

GK: Daphne van Domselaar (Twente)

GK: Lize Kop (Ajax)

GK: Barbara Lorsheyd (ADO Den Haag)

GK: Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord)

DF: Stefanie van der Gragt (Inter Milan)

DF: Dominique Janssen (VfL Wolfsburg)

DF: Kika van Es (PSV)

DF: Merel van Dongen (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan)

DF: Lynn Wilms (VfL Wolfsburg)

DF: Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City)

DF: Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente)

MF: Sherida Spitse (captain) (Ajax)

MF: Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

MF: Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg)

MF: Victoria Pelova (Arsenal)

MF: Damaris Egurrola (Lyon)

MF: Jill Baijings (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Wieke Kaptein (Twente)

FW: Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool)

FW: Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus)

FW: Renate Jansen (Twente)

FW: Esmee Brugts (PSV)

FW: Katja Snoeijs (Everton)

FW: Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

FW: Fenna Kalma (Twente)

FW: Tiny Hoekstra (Ajax)

FW: Alieke Tuin (Fortuna Sittard)

New Zealand Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the New Zealand Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Nigeria Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Nigeria Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Norway Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Norway World Cup 2022 squad.

Panama Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Panama Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Philippines Women's World Cup squad

No final or provisional squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Philippines Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Portugal Women's World Cup squad

Portugal's World Cup 2023 squad has been confirmed by manager Francisco Neto.

Find all the latest on the Portugal World Cup 2023 squad.

GK: Ines Pereira (Servette)

GK: Patricia Morais (Braga)

GK: Rute Costa (Benfica)

DF: Joana Marchao (Parma)

DF: Lucia Alves (Benfica)

DF: Carole Costa (Benfica)

DF: Ana Seica (Benfica)

DF: Diana Gomes (Sevilla)

DF: Silvia Rebelo (Benfica)

DF: Catarina Amado (Benfica)

MF: Dolores Silva (Braga)

MF: Fatima Pinto (Alaves)

MF: Andreia Norton (Benfica)

MF: Andreia Jacinto (Real Sociedad)

MF: Tatiana Pinto (Levante)

MF: Kika Nazareth (Benfica)

MF: Ana Rute (Braga)

FW: Diana Silva (Sporting)

FW: Ana Borges (Sporting)

FW: Ana Capeta (Sporting)

FW: Jessica Silva (Benfica)

FW: Carolina Mendes (Braga)

FW: Telma Encarnacao (Maritimo)

Republic of Ireland Women's World Cup squad

Ireland's provisional squad of 31 players has been released, and will be cut down to 23 by July 9. Find all the latest on the Republic of Ireland Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

GK: Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

GK: Grace Moloney (Reading)

GK: Megan Walsh (Brighton)

GK: Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

DF: Áine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers)

DF: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool)

DF: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City)

DF: Diane Caldwell (Reading)

DF: Megan Campbell (Liverpool)

DF: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City)

DF: Claire O'Riordan (Celtic)

DF: Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City)

DF: Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses)

DF: Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)

MF: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)

MF: Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

MF: Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa)

MF: Megan Connolly (Brighton)

MF: Ciara Grant (Hearts)

MF: Jamie Finn (Birmingham City)

MF: Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

MF: Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjørring)

MF: Lily Agg (London City Lionesses)

MF: Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham)

FW: Amber Barratt (Turbine Potsdam)

FW: Heather Payne (Florida State)

FW: Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)

FW: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses)

FW: Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers)

FW: Saoirse Noonan (Durham)

FW: Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit)

South Africa Women's World Cup squad

South Africa's provisional 36-player squad for the 2023 World Cup has been confirmed, and can be found below.

Find all the latest on the South Africa World Cup 2022 squad.

GK: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

GK: Kaylin Swart (JVW)

GK: Regirl Ngobeni (UWC)

GK: Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM)

GK: Asa Rabalao (University of Pretoria)

DF: Asande Hadebe (Sunflower)

DF: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Fikile Magama (UWC)

DF: Cimone Sauls (JVW)

DF: Lebohang Ramalepe (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC)

DF: Noko Matlou (Eibar)

DF: Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Bongeka Gamede (UWC)

MF: Thubelihle Shamase (UJ FC)

MF: Thalea Smidt (University of Pretoria)

MF: Refiloe Jane (Sassuolo)

MF: Sibulele Holweni (UWC)

MF: Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City)

MF: Kholosa Biyana (UWC)

MF: Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy)

MF: Robyn Moodaly (JVW)

MF: Amogelang Motau (UWC)

FW: Nicole Michael (TS Galaxy)

FW: Noxolo Cesane (UANL)

FW: Gabriela Salgado (JVW)

FW: S'phumelele Shamase (UJ)

FW: Jermaine Seoposenwe (Juárez)

FW: Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns)

FW: Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies)

FW: Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto)

FW: Lelona Daweti (Mamelodi Sundowns)

FW: Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria)

FW: Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville)

FW: Ntombifikile Ndlovu (UWC)

Spain Women's World Cup squad

A preliminary Spain squad of 30 players has been released. This will be cut down to 23 players by July 9. Find all the latest on the Spain Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

GK: Maria Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

GK: Enith Salon (Valencia)

GK: Elene Lete (Real Sociedad)

GK: Cata Coll (Barcelona)

DF: Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

DF: Ivana Andres (Real Madrid)

DF: Ona Battle (Manchester United)

DF: Laia Codina (Barcelona)

DF: Jana Fernandez (Barcelona)

DF: Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

DF: Rocio Galvez (Real Madrid)

DF: Oihane Hernandez (Athletic Bilbao)

MF: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid)

MF: Irene Guerrero (Atletico Madrid)

MF: Maite Oroz (Real Madrid)

MF: Fiamma Benitez (Valencia)

MF: Aitanna Bonmatti (Barcelona)

MF: Marta Cardona (Athletic Bilbao)

MF: Maria Perez (Barcelona)

MF: Sheila Garcia (Atletico Madrid)

MF: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

MF: Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid)

FW: Mariona Caldentay (Barcelona)

FW: Alba Redondo (Levante)

FW: Eva Navarro (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

FW: Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid)

FW: Inmaculada Gabarro (Sevilla)

FW: Esther Gonzalez (Real Madrid)

FW: Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca)

Sweden Women's World Cup squad

No preliminary or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Sweden Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Switzerland Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the Switzerland Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

United States Women's World Cup squad

No provisional or final squad has been released yet. Find all the latest on the United States Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

Vietnam Women's World Cup squad

Vietnam's provisional squad has been released, and will be cut down to 23 by July 9. Find all the latest on the Vietnam Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

GK: Tran Thi Kim Thanh (Ho Chi Minh City)

GK: Khong Thi Hang (Than KSVN)

GK: Dao Thi Kieu Oanh (Hanoi)

GK: Doan Thi Ngoc Phurong (Ho Chi Minh City)

DF: Churong Thi Kieu (Ho Chi Minh City)

DF: Luong Thi Thu Thuong (Than KSVN)

DF: Tran Thi Thu (Ho Chi Minh City)

DF: Hoang Thi Loan (Hanoi)

DF: Tran Thi Thuy Nga (Thai Nguyen T&T)

DF: Le Thi Diem My (Than KSVN)

DF: Tran Thi Thu Thao (Ho Chi Minh City)

DF: Nguyen Thi My Anh (Thai Nguyen T&T)

DF: Tran Thi Hai Linh (Hanoi)

DF: Tran Thi Thuy Nga (Thai Nguyen T&T)

DF: Ha Thi Ngoc Uyen (Phong Phu Ha Nam)

MF: Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung (Phong Phu Ha Nam)

MF: Tran Thi Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh City)

MF: Thai Thi Thao (Hanoi)

MF: Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy (Ho Chi Minh City)

MF: Duong Thi Van (Than KSVN)

MF: Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha (Hanoi)

MF: Nguyen Thi Truc Huong (Than KSVN)

MF: Tran Nguyen Bao Chau (Ho Chi Minh City)

MF: Vu Thi Hoa (Ho Chi Minh City)

FW: Huynh Nhu (Lank Vilaverdense)

FW: Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi)

FW: Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha (Hanoi)

FW: Ngan Thi Van Su (Hanoi)

FW: Vu Thi Hoa (Ho Chi Minh City)

Zambia Women's World Cup squad

Zambia's provisional squad has been released and will be cut down to 23 players by July 9. Find all the latest on the Zambia Women's World Cup 2022 squad.