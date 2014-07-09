Costa Rica to discuss future of coach Pinto

Pinto guided his team to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup as they proved to be the surprise package of the finals in Brazil.

After topping Group D ahead of Uruguay, Italy and England, Costa Rica defeated Greece in the second round before penalty shoot-out heartache at the hands of the Netherlands in the last eight ended their run.

With the team returning home to a heroes' welcome, Li stated that he would have talks with Pinto to discuss plans for the future.

"We have a project to follow, hopefully with him," he is quoted as saying by Al Dia.

"Many times we have taken decisions contrary to public perceptions.

"His discipline and tactics are what we are looking for, and again, when people said no, we were sure it was him.

"He is not a motivating coach, but a strategist.

"There is a project and we'd like Jorge Luis, but if you cannot, we will not throw away all this.

"I don't know what will be said but for now let's enjoy the arrival of Costa Rica then in the last week of July we are going to sit and see the points of each [party]."