Costa Rica Primera: Herediano 2 Alajuelense 0

First-half goals to Minor Diaz and Anyelo Porras saw the hosts at the Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero move within a point of leaders Deportivo Saprissa, and four clear of third-placed Alajuelense.

The result marked Herediano's first win in five matches in all competitions, after three losses and a draw in their previous four outings across the league and CONCACAF Champions League.

Both Herediano and Alajuelense are comfortably entrenched in the top four spots, which would see them into the semi-finals of the Costa Rican top flight.

Cartagines (24 points) are eight points behind Alaujelense in fourth, while fifth-placed Perez Zeledon are a further two points back on 22.