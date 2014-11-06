Costa Rica Wrap: Alonso wins it for Alajuelense

Armando Alonso scored an 81st-minute winner as Oscar Ramirez's Alajuelense edged fourth-placed Herediano 1-0.

With Deportivo Saprissa held, Alajuelense moved clear after their 12th win in 16 outings.

Herediano striker Victor Nunez had a chance to give his team the lead from the penalty spot, but his poor spot-kick was kept out by Patrick Pemberton.

Alajuelense rattled the post before Alonso struck with a 30-yard stunner to see his team to victory.

Deportivo Saprissa slipped six points behind after a 1-1 draw at Perez Zeledon.

Ariel Rodriguez cancelled out Fabrizio Ronchetti's first-half opener.

Santos de Guapiles were 2-1 winners at Puma Generalena, while Limon's clash against Uruguay was postponed.