Costa Rica Wrap: Saprissa extend lead

Johan Condega's equaliser after Manfred Russell's opener was only the fifth goal Saprissa have conceded all season.

But Diego Estrada put Ronald Gonzalez Brenes' men back in front with a quickfire double after the interval, before the league's joint top goalscorer Mynoe Escoe capped off the win four minutes from time.

Saprissa were the only side in the top four to take all three points, with second-placed Puntarenas dropping points at Cartagines.

Ronald Chavez's side could only draw 1-1 thanks to two own goals in either half at the Estadio Jose Rafael Fello Meza.

Bryan Sanchez put the ball into his own net after 26 minutes to give the hosts the lead, before Danny Fonseca did the same at the opposite end 20 minutes from time.

Herediano were beaten at Alajuelense in Monday's only game thanks to a Kenneth Garcia goal in the 74th minute, while Carmelita were held to a goalless draw by UCR in San Jose.

Bottom side Limon's wait for a win goes on as they were beaten 3-1 by Perez Zeledon, despite taking an early lead through Andrey Francis.

The Costa Rican scored from the spot after eight minutes, but an Armando Polo brace and an Armanda Contreras goal condemned Limon to their third defeat in four games.

Belen Siglo XXI are also without a win but will be pleased with their second-half fightback against Santos de Guapiles.

The visitors were 2-0 down after 19 minutes but two goals in the last 22 minutes from Cristian Carrillo and Ricardo Blanco earned Vinicio Alvarado's men a point.