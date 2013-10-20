Costa Rica Wrap: Saprissa overhaul Herediano

Jordan Smith scored a brace of penalties for Deportivo Saprissa as they cruised to a 5-1 win at home to Limon.



The victory moved Ronald Gonzalez's men top of the table and two points clear after Herediano suffered a second straight loss.



Deportivo Saprissa made a blistering start to their clash at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma.



Josue Martinez, Smith and Diego Madrigal all found the net inside 35 minutes to put 10th-placed Limon on the back foot.



Mayron George gave the visitors hope with his goal just before half-time but Smith restored Deportivo's three-goal lead from the penalty spot on the hour-mark.



Ariel Rodriguez added polish to the scoreboard with Deportivo's fifth 11 minutes from full-time.



Herediano slipped to their second consecutive loss after being beaten 3-2 at Santos de Guapiles, who struck late on.



The hosts were behind until the 80th minute when Mario Viquez equalised and his side went on to win thanks to Cristian Lagos' late strike.



Making matters worse for Herediano, Victor Nunez was sent off in the 90th minute.



A late goal from Daniel Colindres saw Puntarenas to an upset 1-0 win at third-placed Alajuelense.



Perez Zeledon also needed a late goal to secure three points as Henry Cooper's 80th-minute effort helped them past Carmelita 3-2.



Belen Siglo XXI remain anchored to the bottom of the table after a 1-0 loss at home to UCR and Uruguay came from behind to draw 2-2 at Cartagines.