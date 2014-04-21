Costa Rica Wrap: Saprissa rout Belen Siglo

A second-half brace from Carlos Saucedo was the catalyst behind Saprissa's crushing 4-0 victory at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma.

Saprissa, who have not lost since the opening day of the season, are five points clear at the summit having collected 46 points from 21 games, while sixth-placed Belen Siglo XXI were condemned to back-to-back losses.

After a tense opening, Saprissa eventually hit the front courtesy of Daniel Colindres, seven minutes before the half-time break.

Ronald Gonzalez Brenes' men did not have to wait long for a second goal, with veteran striker Saucedo doubling their advantage seven minutes into the second half.

Youngster David Ramirez got in on the action, netting Saprissa's third on 83 minutes before Saucedo capped a dominant performance with an injury-time penalty.

Second-placed Alajuelense are hot on the heels of Saprissa following their narrow win 1-0 over UCR.

Ariel Rodriguez's 33rd-minute penalty was all that separated the two teams at the Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero.

A three-game winning streak has Alajuelense five points adrift of Saprissa on 41 points.

In other results, Herediano maintained their stranglehold on third spot with a routine 2-0 win at Limon.

Carmelita had Victor Chavarria to thank as they edged Santos de Guapiles 1-0 to stay fifth in the standings.

Uruguay bounced back from two straight defeats with a convincing 3-0 triumph at home to basement club Puntarenas.

Meanwhile, strugglers Perez Zeledon and Cartagines played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.