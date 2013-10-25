Costa Rica Wrap: Saprissa stay top despite loss

Jeikel Medina scored the opener for Uruguay on 20 minutes before Andres Montalban doubled the lead in the 63rd minute.

Second-placed Herediano are two points behind Saprissa and have a game in hand because of CONCACAF Champions League commitments.

Perez Zeledon slipped to fifth position in the standings after a surprise 3-1 defeat at Limon.

Maykol Ortiz put Zeledon ahead after seven minutes but the goal was quickly cancelled out three minutes later by Limon's Jefry Montoya.

Limon continued their momentum after half-time with Andrey Francis securing the lead in the 49th minute before Montoya again found the net on 78 minutes to wrap up the victory.

Rock bottom Belen Siglo XXI grabbed a shock 2-1 win against Santos de Guapiles despite being reduced to nine men.

First-half goals to Anibal Arrieta and Ariel Santana established a lead before they were setback by Marco Chavez's second yellow card in the 57th minute.

Enoc Perez pulled one back for Santos on 69 minutes and Belen managed to hold on despite a second yellow card to goalscorer Santana in the 85th minute.

In other matches, Cartagines won 1-0 on the road against Puntarenas and there was a 0-0 draw between Carmelita and UCR.