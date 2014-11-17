Costa Rica Wrap: Title nears for Alajuelense

Oscar Ramirez's Alajuelense have already booked their place in the semi-finals, and made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory over Limon.

Pablo Gabas scrambled in a fifth-minute opener and Alvaro Sanchez tucked away a finish at the back post early in the second half.

Henry Cooper's 58th-minute goal proved to be mere consolation.

Herediano climbed into second with a 6-2 thrashing of Uruguay.

Yendrick Ruiz scored a hat-trick as Herediano netted six times in the final half-hour of a come-from-behind win.

Deportivo Saprissa failed to win for the third time in their past four league matches, going down 2-0 at UCR.

Cartagines are a point adrift of fourth-placed UCR and edged Santos de Guapiles 1-0.

Carmelita struck twice late on to beat Puma Generalena 3-2 and Perez Zeledon drew 1-1 with Belen Siglo XXI.