Coupe de France Preview: Montpellier v PSG

The French top-flight champions were knocked out by Montpellier in the round of 32 last season courtesy of a 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes, which at the time marked PSG's first home reverse since November 2012.

Laurent Blanc's side missed the chance to avenge that setback in their final Ligue 1 fixture before the mid-season break, producing a frustrating performance in a 0-0 draw that saw PSG fall to third, three points behind leaders and arch rivals Marseille.

The home supporters made no secret of their discontent at the end of that encounter, booing PSG from the field, and Blanc will be keen for his side to bounce back in the Coupe de France round of 64 against a Montpellier team that continues to pose them problems after beating the capital club to the Ligue 1 crown back in 2012.

However, PSG head to the Stade de la Mosson looking anything but united in their quest to add another four trophies to their growing list of honours.

PSG may still be in contention for glory in Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and UEFA Champions League, yet forwards Ezequiel Lavezzi and Edinson Cavani appear to be far from settled in Paris.

Both players missed PSG's mid-season training camp in Morocco and reportedly returned late for the first session back on French soil, fuelling rumours that both are set for a move away from the club.

It remains to be seen whether either will feature in southern France, although talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic should be available to feature after playing the full 90 minutes in PSG's friendly with Inter on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Geoffrey Jourdren is named in the Montpellier squad for the first time since November after recovering from a fractured hand, although Jonathan Ligali is expected to continue in between the posts for the hosts.

The Coupe de France represents Montpellier's last chance at silverware, and defender Bryan Dabo is relishing the challenge of resuming their campaign versus PSG.

"Paris attracts light because it is, for some, the best team in France," Dabo said.

"The matches against Paris are always very important. There is always tension, excitement during the week preceding the match. It is always a special match."