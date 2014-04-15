Coupe de France: Rennes 3 Angers 2

Aside from a Ligue 2 title in 1983, Rennes have not won a major trophy since 1971, but can end that run at the Stade de France after seeing off a battling Angers team who made life difficult for the hosts.

Stephane Moulin's Angers side took the lead after just three minutes through Mohamed Yattara, only for Ola Toivonen and Kamil Grosicki to turn the semi-final on its head by the interval.

Jean Makoun eased Rennes nerves three minutes after the break and, while a Yattara penalty two minutes from time ensured a tense finale, the two-time winners will return to the capital hoping to avenge their final defeat to Guingamp five years ago.

The visitors made the ideal start to the clash when Yohann Eudeline crossed for Lyon loanee Yattara to finish, although Swedish striker Toivonen brought the Ligue 2 side back down to earth when he took advantage of a failed clearance to level soon after.

With Angers forced into two substitutions due to injuries, their half continued to go downhill as Grosicki showed his quality to put the home side ahead with a cool finish before the interval.

Makoun's deft strike early in the second half took the wind out of Angers' sails and, while Yattara scored a second from the spot following a Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik handball, Rennes coach Philippe Montanier will lead his side out in the final next month.

Rennes will hope to make amends for their Coupe de la Ligue defeat to Saint-Etienne at the Stade de France last year when they take on Guingamp or Monaco, who contest the second semi-final on Wednesday.