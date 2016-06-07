Courtois confident Belgium can win Euro 2016

Thibaut Courtois is optimistic about Belgium's chances of winning Euro 2016.

Marc Wilmots' men sit second in the FIFA Ranking behind Argentina and are regarded as one of the dark horses to win the upcoming showpiece in France.

Courtois believes they have what it takes to go all the way, but is adamant they must take things one step at a time.

"I'm very much looking forward to the tournament. It's the second one for our generation, and after the World Cup when we reached the quarter-final, we felt we could do better," the goalkeeper told the Chelsea website.

"The hope this year is to go as far as possible. It'll be very hard, there are lots of top teams and you need sometimes to be a bit lucky. We go there and we think we are one of the teams that could win it, but of course we have to go step by step.

"We have a good side and we can go far but we must go step-by-step and approach every game like a final. A lot of it is about momentum. If you win your first game you feel in the mood and you are ready to do great things. Sometimes it is luck on the day that helps you or doesn’t help you."

Belgium meet Italy, Sweden and Republic of Ireland in Group E and Courtois feels they are arguably the strongest team in their section, even if he realises it will not be easy.

"We have a difficult group. Italy are a strong competitor, they always are. It'll be a hard start against them," Courtois added.

"Sweden are a dangerous team and Ireland will defend well and look for space we leave at the back because we are a team that likes to have possession.

"The three games will be similar. We might have the most quality of the teams in our group but in football it's not always quality that wins games; it's about team spirit and fighting for each other and doing your tactical work well."