Courtois determined to be Chelsea first choice

The Belgium goalkeeper has spent the last three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, winning La Liga and reaching the UEFA Champions League final during the 2013-14 campaign.

Courtois's form in Spain has led to something of a headache for Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who must now decide whether to remain loyal to long-serving shot-stopper Petr Cech or introduce Courtois to the Stamford Bridge first team.

And Courtois revealed he had already spoken to the Portuguese about his plans, but insisted nothing was likely to happen until he returned from Brazil.

"When will I know about my future? It will be after the World Cup I think, then everything will be clear," he said.

"I spoke to him (Mourinho) in May, before the game against Barcelona (final match of the Liga season). In the week he discussed with me what he thinks about me and about everything. That is it.

"Do I want to be number one wherever I play next season? Yes, I think with my age and the performances I had I want to play.

"To be on the bench is not the nicest thing."

Courtois made 56 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season.